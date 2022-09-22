EU wastes around 153 million tonnes of food each year, says report

The EU wastes more food than it imports, according to a new report that found every year, people waste around 153 million tonnes of food.

This is equivalent to about half of Ukraine’s wheat exports.

Feedback EU, which produced the study, found that curbing on-farm waste could ease the rising cost of food.

“[Food waste] is a cost to people. It’s about €143 billion that food waste costs businesses and consumers at a time of rising food prices,” said Martin Bowman, Senior Policy and Campaigns Manager at Feedback EU.

He added, “This is really important to averting climate crisis. At least 6 per cent of the EU’s emissions come from food waste.

“And as we know, climate change is one of the causes of the crisis as well.”

