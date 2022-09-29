English
Too Good To Go: The app that helps Europeans fight food waste

By Euronews
Pumpkins, along with garden waste and other organic waste, await composting.
Pumpkins, along with garden waste and other organic waste, await composting.   -   Copyright  Rich Pedroncelli/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

An app that helps Europeans fight food waste has saved 160 million meals from being thrown away, its co-founder Lucie Basch has claimed.

Too Good To Go allows consumers to buy discounted food from restaurants and stores that would otherwise have been thrown away. 

Basch said the app was launched around seven years ago and that it helps fight food waste in 17 countries, 15 of them European.

It comes as the United Nations on Thursday (29 September) marks its third International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste.

