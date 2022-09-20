Gunman holds 12 people hostage at bank in Georgia

A gunman is holding a dozen people hostage at a bank in Georgia, say police.

Georgian media report that the man, who is yet to be identified, is demanding $2 million -- around €2 million --, a helicopter to leave the country and a Russian flag.

His demand was made via a video post on one of the hostages' Facebook pages.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured in a standoff, which has already gone on for several hours at a branch of Bank of Georgia.

Georgian police have opened a probe on multiple charges, including terrorism, and said an effort to release hostages was underway.

Kutaisi is a city of 147,000, located 180 kilometres northeast of the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.