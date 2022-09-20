English
Georgia

Gunman holds 12 people hostage at bank in Georgia

By AP
Armed police outside branch of Bank of Georgia in Kutaisi
Armed police outside branch of Bank of Georgia in Kutaisi   -   Copyright  Mtavari Channel via AP

A gunman is holding a dozen people hostage at a bank in Georgia, say police. 

Georgian media report that the man, who is yet to be identified, is demanding $2 million -- around €2 million --, a helicopter to leave the country and a Russian flag.

His demand was made via a video post on one of the hostages' Facebook pages.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured in a standoff, which has already gone on for several hours at a branch of Bank of Georgia.

Georgian police have opened a probe on multiple charges, including terrorism, and said an effort to release hostages was underway.

Kutaisi is a city of 147,000, located 180 kilometres northeast of the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.