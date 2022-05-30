Ukraine live: fighting intensifies in Sievierodonetsk, with fierce close-quarter combatComments
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined officials in Kharkiv on Sunday for his first visit to the eastern frontline since Russia's assault on the country began.
Meanwhile, fighting has intensified in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, with Russian and Ukrainian troops trading blows in fierce close-quarter combat. Ukrainian officials claim that Russian artillery barrages have destroyed critical infrastructure and damaged 90% of the buildings in the city.
Russia suffering major losses among mid and junior officers, says British MoD
Russia has likely suffered devastating losses among its mid and junior ranking officers in the conflict in Ukraine, according to the latest defence intelligence update published by the British Ministry of Defence.
The MoD said that brigade and battalion commanders are likely deploying forwards into harm’s way, because they are held to an uncompromising level of responsibility for their units’ performance.
At the same time, junior officers have had to lead the lowest level tactical actions, with the Russian army lacking the cadre of highly trained and empowered non-commissioned officers (NCOs) who fulfil that role in Western forces.
“The loss of large proportions of the younger generation of professional officers will likely exacerbate its ongoing problems in modernising its approach to command and control,” the ministry said.
“More immediately, battalion tactical groups (BTGs) which are being reconstituted in Ukraine from survivors of multiple units are likely to be less effective due to a lack of junior leaders.”
Ukrainian official claims Russia piled up Mariupol dead in supermarket
In Mariupol on Sunday, an aide to its Ukrainian mayor alleged that after Russia's forces gained complete control of the city they piled the bodies of dead people inside a supermarket. The aide, Petro Andryushchenko, posted a photo on the Telegram messaging app of what he described as a “corpse dump” in the occupied city. It showed bodies stacked alongside closed supermarket counters.
“Here, the Russians bring the bodies of the dead, which were washed out of their graves during attempts to restore the water supply, and partially exhumed. They just dump them like garbage,” he wrote.
It was not immediately possible to verify his claim.
(AP)
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits eastern Ukraine
"I feel boundless pride in our defenders. Every day, risking their lives, they fight for Ukraine’s freedom,” Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram messaging app after the visit.
Russia has kept up its bombardment of the northeastern city from afar, and explosions could be heard shortly after Zelenskyy's visit.
Shelling and airstrikes have destroyed more than 2,000 apartment buildings in the city since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, according to the regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov.
In a video address later Sunday, Zelenskyy praised Kharkiv regional officials but said he had fired the regional head of the country’s top security agency, the SBU, for his poor performance. In the wider Kharkiv region, Russian troops still held about one-third of the territory, Zelenskyy said.
After failing to seize Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, Russia is now focused on occupying parts of Donbas not already controlled by pro-Moscow separatists.
(Euronews / AP)
Russian forces storm Sievierodonetsk after trying to encircle city
Russian and Ukrainian troops traded blows in fierce close-quarter combat Sunday in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk as Moscow’s soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempted to gain a strategic foothold to conquer the region.
Russian forces stormed Sievierodonetsk after trying unsuccessfully to encircle the strategic city, Ukrainian officials said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the situation there as “indescribably difficult,” with a relentless Russian artillery barrage destroying critical infrastructure and damaging 90% of the buildings.
“Capturing Sievierodonetsk is a principal task for the occupation force,” Zelenskyy said, adding that the Russians don’t care about casualties.
The city's mayor said the fighting had knocked out power and cellphone service and forced a humanitarian relief centre to shut down because of the dangers.
The deteriorating conditions raised fears that Sieverodonetsk could become the next Mariupol, a city on the Sea of Azov that spent nearly three months under Russian siege before the last Ukrainian fighters surrendered.
Russia also stepped up its efforts to capture the nearby city of Lysychansk, where civilians rushed to escape persistent shelling.
The two eastern cities span the strategically important Siverskiy Donetsk River. They are the last major areas under Ukrainian control in Luhansk province, which makes up the Donbas together with the adjacent Donetsk region.
(Euronews / AP)
'Liberation' of Donbas an unconditional priority for Moscow, says Russian foreign minister
The "liberation" of Ukraine's Donbas region is an "unconditional priority" for Moscow, while other Ukrainian territories should decide their future on their own, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday.
Lavrov, speaking in an interview with France's TF1 television channel, reiterated Moscow's claims that its "special military operation" in Ukraine is to demilitarise its neighbour after waves of NATO's eastward expansion and cleanse it of what it sees as "Nazi"-inspired nationalism. Kyiv and Western countries see those claims as baseless pretexts for a land grab.
"The liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, recognised by the Russian Federation as independent states, is an unconditional priority," Lavrov said, according to a text released by Russia's Foreign Ministry.
For the rest of the territories in Ukraine, he said: "I do not believe that they will be happy to return to the authority of a neo-Nazi regime that has proven it is Russophobic in essence. These people must decide for themselves."
Russia's incursion, he said, became "inevitable" after Western countries failed to heed what he described as warnings about Ukraine's disregard for, and military attacks on, its Russian-speaking citizens.
"Yes, people are being killed," Lavrov said. "But the operation is taking so much time primarily because Russian soldiers taking part are under strict orders categorically to avoid attacks and strikes on civilian infrastructure."
The invasion, now in its fourth month, has killed thousands of people in Ukraine and displaced millions. There are some 14,388 cases of Russian alleged war crimes being probed by Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office and several Russian soldiers have pleaded guilty in cases of shelling Ukraine and killing civilians.
(Reuters)