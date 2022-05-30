07:58

Russia suffering major losses among mid and junior officers, says British MoD

Russia has likely suffered devastating losses among its mid and junior ranking officers in the conflict in Ukraine, according to the latest defence intelligence update published by the British Ministry of Defence.

The MoD said that brigade and battalion commanders are likely deploying forwards into harm’s way, because they are held to an uncompromising level of responsibility for their units’ performance.

At the same time, junior officers have had to lead the lowest level tactical actions, with the Russian army lacking the cadre of highly trained and empowered non-commissioned officers (NCOs) who fulfil that role in Western forces.

“The loss of large proportions of the younger generation of professional officers will likely exacerbate its ongoing problems in modernising its approach to command and control,” the ministry said.

“More immediately, battalion tactical groups (BTGs) which are being reconstituted in Ukraine from survivors of multiple units are likely to be less effective due to a lack of junior leaders.”