Russia's aggression on Ukraine and the impact it is having on energy prices and food security will be the main topics European leaders discuss on Monday at a special summit in Brussels.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join the meeting of the 27 EU heads of state via videoconference to outline his country's immediate financial needs, as well as the support it will require to rebuild itself.

A planned sixth round of sanctions was not expected to be on the agenda but was added over the weekend after Hungary, which had blocked the Commission's proposals for a phased ban on Russian oil, signalled it was open to a compromise.

