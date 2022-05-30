Live: Food security and energy on agenda of EU leaders summitComments
Russia's aggression on Ukraine and the impact it is having on energy prices and food security will be the main topics European leaders discuss on Monday at a special summit in Brussels.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join the meeting of the 27 EU heads of state via videoconference to outline his country's immediate financial needs, as well as the support it will require to rebuild itself.
A planned sixth round of sanctions was not expected to be on the agenda but was added over the weekend after Hungary, which had blocked the Commission's proposals for a phased ban on Russian oil, signalled it was open to a compromise.
Key things to know
- The two-day gathering is a "special summit" on Ukraine, food security and defence;
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join the EU leaders' discussions by videoconference;
- EU ambassadors have reached a deal on the planned Russian oil ban, a senior EU official has confirmed. It would allow landlocked member states to contnue receiving oil from Russian via pipeline.
Differences over sanctions to be resolved 'in next 48 hours': Von der Leyen
Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told reporters upon arrival at the summit that "we're not there yet" on the sixth round of sanctions against Russia, affirming however that the outstanding issues "will be solved in the next 48 hours."
Member states have "now basically solved all these issues but one", she went on, adding that discussions are still ongoing over "crude oil via pipeline."
Member states agree to pipeline exemption: Senior EU official
The EU is moving closer to validating its sixth round of sanctions against Russia.
A senior EU official confirmed on Monday morning that there is an agreement "in principle" for an oil embargo by the end of the year that would exempt pipeline oil without a deadline.
This exemption would primarily benefit Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, as well as Poland and Germany.
Slovakia and the Czech Republic, which had sided with Hungary over the Commission's proposals, pledged to do whatever it takes to disconnect from Russian oil as soon as possible.
Budapest, meanwhile. asked to be allowed to receive oil through ships via Croatia, the official said, expressing frustration at Hungary's position throughout the negotiations.
"It plays Moscow's game, they didn't convince us their objections are technical in substance," the official added, arguing Hungary is getting "isolated".
Germany is expected to announce that it will disconnect from Russian oil by the end of the year.
What the sixth round of sanctions could entail
The Commission had planned for a total ban on Russian oil, albeit phased, so that member states heavily dependent on Russian oil could have more time to find alternative sources.
Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria had all called for more time to wean themselves off Russian fossil fuels. Budapest, which receives all of its Russian oil via pipeline, had also demanded more EU funds to upgrade its infrastructure and to accelerate its transition.
These demands had more or less stalled the negotiations and revealed deep cracks in the EU's unity.
EU ambassadors, who met this morning ahead of the leaders' summit, discussed the possibility of exempting all pipeline oil so that only oil shipped to the EU via its ports — which represent between 70% and 85% of all Russian oil imported to the EU — would be banned.
Good afternoon. I'm Alice Tidey and I'll be keeping you abreast of what's happening in Brussels today as leaders meet for a special summit.