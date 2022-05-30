Zelenskyy visits Ukraine’s east for the first time since invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined officials in Kharkiv on Sunday in his first visit to the eastern frontline since Russia's assault on the country began

Invading forces have destroyed over 2100 residential blocks in the region, according to the regional governor Oleh Synyehubov.

"Today I visited Kharkiv. Both the city itself and the leading positions of our military in the region. Kharkiv suffered terrible blows from the occupiers," Zelenskyy said after the trip.

He also announced that he had fired the northeastern city's security chief in a rare public rebuke.

Zelenskyy said the man was dismissed "for not working to defend the city from the first days of the full-scale war, but thinking only of himself."

Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry released footage claiming to show the destruction of an ammunition depot with long-range missiles some 200 kilometres southwest of Kharkiv in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Defence spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said high-precision rockets struck the all-important site.

Ukrainian officials confirmed the plant was hit and caught fire but no casualties were recorded.

This comes as Moscow released another video of Ka-52 strike helicopters which they say were used to wipe out two tanks and a Ukrainian arms facility.