Ukraine live: EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil by year-end

EU leaders agreed on Monday night to ban most Russian oil from the bloc's markets by the end of the year. The embargo will target only seaborne imports, however, and excludes supplies coming in by pipelines, after strong opposition by Hungary.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia's blockade of Ukrainian sea ports was preventing Kyiv from exporting 22 million tons of grain, and accused the country of deliberately creating this problem to cause suffering elsewhere.

Follow Tuesday's developments as they unfold in our live blog below.