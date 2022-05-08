Authorities fear 60 dead after Russia bombs Ukrainian school

Authorities in eastern Ukraine fear up to 60 people were killed when Russian forced bombed a school where they were taking shelter in the village of Bilohorivka.

The attack happened on Saturday evening, and Serhiy Gaidai -- governor of Luhansk region -- said about 90 people were inside the school when it was hit, causing a fire which engulfed the building.

"The fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the rubble was cleared, and, unfortunately, the bodies of two people were found," Gaidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app on Sunday, confirming the first two fatalities.

"Thirty people were evacuated from the rubble, seven of whom were injured. Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings."

Russian shelling also killed two boys, ages 11 and 14, in the nearby town of Pryvillia, the governor added.

Gaidai wrote on Telegram the "Russian assassins 'fought' with unarmed civilians. The racists dropped an air bomb on a school where almost the entire village was hiding. Everyone who did not have time to evacuate"

"After hitting the club, the basement of the school was the only place of salvation, but the Russians took away from people and this chance."

Ukraine and the West have accused Russian forces of targeting civilians and war crimes, charges Moscow rejects.