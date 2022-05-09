Live: Zelenskyy pushes back against Russia's Victory Day parades

Russian is gearing up to marks its victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War later today, with a large-scale military parade to be held in Moscow's Red Square.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will not let Russia "own the victory over Nazism" in 1945. "We are proud of our predecessors who, together with other peoples within the framework of the anti-Hitler coalition, defeated Nazism. We will not let anyone annex this victory, appropriate it."

Last night the world's attention turned to Bilohorivka, a small village in Ukraine, where more than 60 people may have been killed in an apparent Russian bombing of a school used as a shelter by Ukrainians fleeing the war. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the reported attack.