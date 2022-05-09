Live: Zelenskyy pushes back against Russia's Victory Day parades

Live: Zelenskyy pushes back against Russia's Victory Day paradesComments
Russian is gearing up to marks its victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War later today, with a large-scale military parade to be held in Moscow's Red Square.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will not let Russia "own the victory over Nazism" in 1945. "We are proud of our predecessors who, together with other peoples within the framework of the anti-Hitler coalition, defeated Nazism. We will not let anyone annex this victory, appropriate it."
Last night the world's attention turned to Bilohorivka, a small village in Ukraine, where more than 60 people may have been killed in an apparent Russian bombing of a school used as a shelter by Ukrainians fleeing the war. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the reported attack.
Japan has announced that it will phase out Russian oil imports, joining its G7 allies in moving away from Russian oil in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy pushes back against Russia's Victory Day celebrations
(AFP)
Watch our live coverage of Russia's Victory Day military parade here, starting from 9:00am CEST.
Some in Russia fear Putin will use Victory Day speech to declare full-fledged war
Impeccably straight columns of soldiers will march through Red Square on Monday as they do every year on Victory Day. Tanks, armoured personnel carriers and transports carrying huge intercontinental ballistic missiles will rattle across the paving stones. But this year’s observance of Russia’s most important patriotic holiday carries exceptional weight.
The annual show in Red Square commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany has become so ritualised that one year’s parade is barely distinguishable from others. A previously unseen piece of equipment might appear; the medal-festooned World War II veterans in the viewing stands become frailer and fewer in number each year. Its predictability can dilute its emotional power.
This year, as Russian troops fight gruelling battles in Ukraine and unleash torrents of missiles and bombs, few Russians are likely to be dulled by the parade’s rituals. Instead, they will watch it for signs of what could come next in the conflict.
Some Russians fear President Vladimir Putin will use his speech at the parade to declare the “special military operation” in Ukraine — as the Kremlin insists it be called — as a full-fledged war.
That declaration would precede a broad mobilisation of troops to bolster Russia’s forces.
Human rights groups report a spike in calls from people asking about laws concerning mobilisation and their rights in case of being ordered to join the military.
(AP)
What is Victory Day?
Russia's Victory Day celebrations today are set to take on greater significance than normal amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
But which victory does it toast? What happens on the day? How do Moscow and the West view it? And how has the parade evolved over the years?
Read our explainer below to find out more:
US has imposed 2,600 visa restrictions on Russian and Belarusian officials
In a statement released on Sunday, the White House said that the United States has imposed approximately 2,600 visa restrictions on Russian and Belarusian officials "in response to their ongoing efforts to undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity, or political independence of Ukraine".
The US has also sanctioned eight executives from Sberbank – the largest financial institution in Russia, holding about a third of all bank assets in Russia – as well as twenty-seven executives from Gazprombank, a prominent Russian bank facilitating business by Russia’s Gazprom, one of the largest natural gas exporters in the world.
Meanwhile, Russia’s two major tank plants – Uralvagonzavod Corporation and Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant – have halted work due to lack of foreign components, the statement added.
To date, almost 1,000 private sector companies have left Russia, and reports indicate that more than 200,000 Russians, many of whom are highly skilled, have fled the country, it said.
"All of these costs will compound and intensify over time," the White House said.
Tensions rise as WWII Victory Day parades get underway in Russia
The Ukrainian military’s general staff also said that in Russian-controlled areas of Zaporizhzhia, Russian troops had begun the “seizure of personal documents from the local population without good reason.” Ukraine said Russian troops seized the documents to force the local people to take part in Victory Day commemorations there.
Ukraine’s military also warned that Russia had located some 19 battalion tactical groups in Russia’s Belgorod region, just across the border. Those groups likely consist of some 15,200 troops with tanks, missile batteries and other weaponry.
(AP)
Consider using seized Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine, says senior EU official
In an interview with the Financial Times, Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign policy, said that EU capitals should consider seizing frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves to help pay for the cost of rebuilding Ukraine after the war.
Borrell said that in the past the US had taken control of billions of dollars’ worth of assets belonging to the Afghan central bank, in part to potentially compensate victims of terrorism as well as for humanitarian aid for the country, and that it would be logical to consider similar steps with Russia’s reserves.
“I would be very much in favour because it is full of logic,” he told the British newspaper. “We have the money in our pockets, and someone has to explain to me why it is good for the Afghan money and not good for the Russian money.”
The European Commission has predicted that the reconstruction price tag for Ukraine could run into hundreds of billions of euros.
Russia's stockpile of precision-guided munitions likely heavily depleted, says British defence ministry
In its latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defence has said that Russia’s stockpile of precision-guided munitions has likely been heavily depleted, forcing the use of “readily available but ageing munitions that are less reliable, less accurate and more easily intercepted”.
It added that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has revealed shortcomings in Russia’s ability to conduct precision strikes at scale, with the country subjecting Ukrainian towns and cities to intense and indiscriminate bombardments with little or no regard for civilian casualties.
This comes after reports of more than 60 dead in a school used as a shelter in the eastern village of Bilohorivka on Sunday.
WWII Victory Day celebrations begin in Russia
Victory Day celebrations have begun in Russia, with people in Vladivostok taking to the streets to watch the annual parade that marks Russia's 1945 victory over Nazi Germany.
This year's parades have added significance, and will likely be used to try to justify Russia's war in Ukraine, which has gone on longer and cost far more than Moscow initially expected.
Vladimir Putin is set to preside over the parade in Moscow's Red Square later today.