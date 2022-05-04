Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
'A kilt for Zelensky'

A fabric company in the Scottish highlands is weaving a unique tartan in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. All profits made by company will be donated to victims of the war in the country.

The founder of the company, Margo Page, says she wants to weave a kilt for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and says that when she delivers the kilt she will tell him that he is an honorary Scotsman.

More No Comment