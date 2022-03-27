Ukraine live updates: Biden 'isn't calling for Russia regime change', as invasion continuesComments
Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues into its second month with more than ten million Ukrainians displaced from their homes as fighting continues. Thousands of civilians and military personnel have been killed in the fighting, which has left widespread devastation in many parts of Ukraine.
Follow the latest updates in our live blog, or watch Euronews live on the link above.
Sunday: Key points to know
- The White House insists Joe Biden isn't seeking regime change in Russia, after the US President gave a speech in Poland saying Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."
- The Russian military appears to be trying to encircle Ukrainian forces fighting in the separatist regions in the eastern part of the country, Britain’s Ministry of Defence says.
- Russian forces have continued to strike targets in Ukraine overnight, including many densely population areas according to a new defence ministry briefing released by Ukraine on Sunday morning.
- France, Turkey and Greece hope to carry out a humanitarian operation to evacuate people from the besieged city of Mariupol in the next few days after local authorities there said people are starving.
- Ukraine's deputy prime minister demanded the Red Cross obtains lists of Mariupol residents who are thought to have been taken to Russia. The Ukrainian government claims at least 15,000 citizens of the besieged city were forcibly deported by Russian troops.
Pope Francis pleads for talks to end Ukraine fighting
Pope Francis has stepped up his pleas for negotiations to end the fighting in Ukraine.
Francis told the public in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday that “this cruel and senseless war” continues after more than a month, representing “a defeat for all.”
He lamented that parents are burying their children, and “the powerful decide and the poor die.” Once again, he didn’t cite Russia by name as the aggressor.
Referring to reports that about half of all the children in Ukraine have been displaced by the conflict, Francis said that “war doesn’t just devastate the present but also the future of society.”
The pontiff reiterated his condemnation of war as barbarous and sacrilegious. He said that “humanity must understand that the moment has come to abolish war, to cancel war from the history of man before it cancels man from history.”
Metro shelter concert brings 'ray of light' in Ukraine
A concert arranged at a makeshift shelter in a Kharkiv metro station is like "a ray of hope in this dark kingdom of war",
Read more, and watch video here:
US scrambles to clarify Joe Biden's Russia 'regime change' message
Both the White House and Secretary of State Antony Blink have had to clarify some apparently unscripted remarks President Biden made at the end of a speech in Poland on Saturday, which some people interpreted as calling for 'regime change' in Russia.
Read more in our story here:
Company relocates Ukraine employees to France
A textil company in France has moved workers from its Kyiv factory to live in Hazebrook in northern France.
While the Ukraine production facility remains open, manufacturing coats, staff who fled to Poland for safety have now got the chance to live in France instead.
"These are people we have known for more than 20 years -- they are employees, collaborators and even friends, so this is an obvious approach" said company CEO Frederic Lener.
Read more, and watch video, in our story here:
Ukraine calls on US to provide more fighter jets
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the US to provide the fighter jets Ukraine needs to defence itself from Russian attacks, and criticised the "ping-pong" discussions about how any extra military hardware would be handed over to Ukrainian forces.
Read more in our story here:
President Zelenskyy: Moscow is sowing deep hatred for Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy angrily warned Moscow that it is sowing a deep hatred for Russia among his people, as constant artillery barrages and aerial bombings are reducing cities to rubble, killing civilians and driving others into shelters, leaving them to scrounge for food and water to survive.
“You are doing everything so that our people themselves leave the Russian language, because the Russian language will now be associated only with you, with your explosions and murders, your crimes,” Zelenskyy said in an impassioned video address late Saturday.
British military assessment: Russians trying to encircle Ukraine forces in the east
Britain's Ministry of Defence released a new assessment of the fighting in Ukraine on Sunday morning.
The MoD says Russian forces appear to be concentrating their efforts to try and encircle Ukrainian forces fighting near separatist regions in the east of the country.
Read more here: