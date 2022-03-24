Ukraine war live: Zelenskyy urges global protests to mark one month since start of invasionComments
It has been one month since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.
Fighting has forced more than millions of Ukrainians to flee their homes and more than 3.5 million to flee the country, with thousands of people killed or wounded and widespread damage in the wake of shelling and aerial bombardments.
Here are the latest developments as leaders meet in Europe to discuss the crisis.
Western allies to discuss Ukraine war in three separate meetings
Joe Biden has landed in Brussels to send Vladimir Putin the message that, in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Western alliance is stronger than it has ever been since the end of the Cold War.
The US President has a packed agenda for his trip to the Belgian capital: his day will start in the morning with an emergency NATO summit to then be followed by a meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) and conclude by joining his EU counterparts at the European Council building.
The extraordinary coincidence of the three high-level encounters responds to the deteriorating situation inside Ukraine, where the Russian advance has stalled but the death toll continues to mount and cities are shelled and bombed.
Russia to expel more American diplomats
The US has said Russia is expelling more US diplomats, having received a list on Wednesday of those who have been declared "persona non grata".
It didn't say how many diplomats were affected by the order, which generally results in the expulsion of those targeted within 72 hours.
Russia warned that it was close to severing diplomatic relations with the United States, which would be an unprecedented move.
The State Department called Wednesday’s move “Russia’s latest unhelpful and unproductive step” in relations between the countries. It urged Russia “to end its unjustified expulsions of US diplomats and staff.”
Zelenskyy urges protests one month after start of war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged people in the west to take a stand against the Russian invasion in a speech in English posted to his Telegram channel as he marked one month since the beginning of Russia's invasion.
"I ask you to stand against the war," Zelenskyy said, urging people to take to the streets.
"The world must stop the war. I thank everyone who acts in support of Ukraine, in support of freedom, but the war continues... one month already, that long," he said.
Speaking ahead of several important Western summits, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was waiting for meaningful steps. He once again called for a no-fly zone and for aircraft to support the war.