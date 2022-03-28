09:57

Heineken announces exit from Russia market

Dutch brewer Heineken says it will be leaving the Russian market, where it has 1,800 employees.

The announcement came on Monday morning with the company citing the war in Ukraine, which it says continues "to unfold and intensify."

"Heineken's ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable or viable in the current environment. Accordingly, we have decided to exit Russia," the world's second-largest brewer said in a statement.

Hundreds of Western companies have stopped doing business with Russia either due to sanctions or because they decided it was untenable to continue their operations after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

