Ukraine war live: Peace talks continue as Zelenskyy calls for referendum on neutrality
Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues into its second month with more than ten million Ukrainians displaced from their homes as fighting continues. Thousands of civilians and military personnel have been killed in the fighting, which has left widespread devastation in many parts of Ukraine.
Monday: Key points to know
- Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia are set to meet for another round of peace talks in Turkey today.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists there should be a referendum on whether his country should be neutral and stay out of NATO after Russian troops withdraw.
- At the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, attendees expressed support for Ukraine by falling silent for 30 seconds. Some arrived wearing blue-and-gold ribbons, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
- French President Emmanuel Macron has warned against an "escalation" of the war after comments made by US President Joe Biden.
- The White House insists Joe Biden isn't seeking regime change in Russia, after he gave a speech in Poland saying Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power."
- France, Turkey and Greece hope to carry out a humanitarian operation to evacuate people from the besieged city of Mariupol in the next few days after local authorities there said people are starving.
Heineken announces exit from Russia market
Dutch brewer Heineken says it will be leaving the Russian market, where it has 1,800 employees.
The announcement came on Monday morning with the company citing the war in Ukraine, which it says continues "to unfold and intensify."
"Heineken's ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable or viable in the current environment. Accordingly, we have decided to exit Russia," the world's second-largest brewer said in a statement.
Hundreds of Western companies have stopped doing business with Russia either due to sanctions or because they decided it was untenable to continue their operations after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
But for some companies the situation is not always black and white
German chancellor interested in Israel-style "Iron Dome" missile shield
Germany is considering the acquisition of an Israeli missile defence shield, similar to Israel's "Iron Dome" system.
Chancellor Scholz said in a Sunday night interview it was "definitely one of the things we are discussing, and for good reason" as part of it's €100 billion military spending plans, which were announced after Russia invaded Ukraine.
"We need to protect ourselves better against the Russian threat. For that, we need a Germany-wide anti-missile shield quickly," said Andreas Schwarz, the Bundestag's defence budget rapporteur and also a member of the chancellor's Social Democratic Party.
According to Bild, the system, inspired by the Israeli "Iron Dome", would cost around 2 billion euros and could be operational as early as 2025 from three sites in Germany.
Germany's €100 billion military spending plans
Russian military plagued by 'lack of momentum and morale'
The British Ministry of Defence released their latest military assessment of the war in Ukraine early Monday morning.
It says there hasn't been much change in the position of Russian forces in the last 24 hours, but that they're facing ongoing logistical problems "compounded by a lack of momentum and morale" as well as "aggressive fighting" from Ukrainian forces.
Read more at their Twitter thread here:
Mariupol: 'Russia is turning the city to dust'
Ukraine's foreign ministry has described the situation in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol as "catastrophic."
The city has been under constant Russian bombardment for weeks, and while many people have managed to flee there are still thought to be tens of thousands of people trapped in the city.
"Russian Armed Forces is turning the city into dust" the ministry wrote on Twitter early Monday morning, sharing pictures of the devastation.
Zelenskyy: Ukraine considering referendum on neutrality and NATO
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told a group of independent Russian journalists that his government would consider declaring neutrality and offering security guarantees to Russia, repeating earlier statements.
That would include keeping Ukraine nuclear-free, he said.
He told the reporters that the issue of neutrality – and agreeing to stay out of NATO – should be put to Ukrainian voters in a referendum after Russian troops withdraw. Zelenskyy said any vote could take place within a few months of the troops leaving.
Russian authorities quickly moved to ben the interview from being published. Roskomnadzor, which regulates communications for Moscow, issued the ban, saying there could be action taken against the Russian media outlets that took part, which included “those that are foreign media outlets acting as foreign agents."
Russia-based outlets appeared to comply with the ban although the interview was published abroad.
Zelenskyy responded by saying Moscow was afraid of a relatively short conversation with journalists. “It would be funny if it weren’t so tragic,” he said, according to the Ukrainian news agency RBK Ukraina.
Oscars: A moment of silence, and a plea, for Ukraine
At the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, attendees expressed support for Ukraine by falling silent for 30 seconds.
Some arrived on the red carpet wearing blue-and-gold ribbons, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
Ukrainian-born actress Mila Kunis said: "When you witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it’s impossible to not be moved by their resilience."
Read more in our story here: