Metro shelter concert brings 'ray of light' to war-torn Ukraine

A concert arranged at a makeshift shelter in a Kharkiv metro station is like "a ray of hope in this dark kingdom of war", 59-year-old Iryna Shkapo tells AFP as others around her tear up at the sound of instruments echoing through the halls.

