Ukraine
Ukraine war: Russia in new ceasefire and safe corridor offer for civilians

By Euronews  with AP, AFP
Ukrainian police officers help a woman fleeing as the artillery echoes nearby in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022.   -   Copyright  AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Russian officials said they planned to carry out a limited cease-fire on Tuesday to allow civilians to safely flee besieged Ukrainian cities.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s office said those plans can be believed only if a safe evacuation begins.

Ukraine's military intelligence said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces have killed a Russian general near the besieged city of Kharkiv. The claims have not been confirmed.

Follow our live blog below for Tuesday's main developments:

06:44
Tuesday's key points:
  • Unconfirmed claims by Ukraine say they have killed Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, first deputy commander of Russia's 41st army, near Kharkiv. 
  • Russia is proposing another ceasefire Tuesday morning, with humanitarian corridors from Mariupol, Sumy, Kyiv and Chernigov. Kyiv has reacted with scepticism. 
  • Moscow's offer again involves transporting civilians to destinations in Belarus or Russia, as well as in Ukraine. Monday's plan was blasted as 'cynical' by France's President Macron.
  • The UN humanitarian chief, Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths, urged safe passage for people to go "in the direction they choose".
  • Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have bombed cities in eastern and central Ukraine, and stepped up shelling of Kyiv suburbs.
  • A third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials on Monday made little progress. More are expected soon.
  • Brussels will unveil new plans on Tuesday to ditch Russian fossil fuels to achieve greater energy independence following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
08:55

Several reported killed in Sumy airstrike as city prepares evacuation plan

At least nine people, including two children, died on Monday evening in an airstrike on the city of Sumy, some 350 km east of Kyiv, Ukrainian emergency services said on Tuesday. (AFP)
"Enemy planes insidiously attacked residential buildings," the emergency services said on Telegram, arriving on the scene around 11:00 p.m. local time. Sumy, near the Russian border, has been the scene of heavy fighting for several days.
Reuters reports that civilians will start leaving the northeastern city this morning under an agreement with Russia for a "humanitarian corridor", quoting Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.
Russian news agencies said Moscow was proposing giving the residents of Sumy and other cities the choice of leaving for destinations elsewhere in Ukraine, or to Russia (see below).
08:45

Zelenskyy vows to stay in Kyiv

In a video message on Monday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would stay in Kyiv as long necessary.

"I don't hide and I'm not afraid of anyone. (I will stay here) as long as it's necessary to win in our patriotic war," he said.

Zelenskyy accused Russia of violating agreements on humanitarian corridors, saying Russian troops mined the route agreed for delivery of aid.

"There was an agreement on humanitarian corridors. Did it work? Russians tanks, Russians Grads, Russian mines worked instead of it. They have even mined the road agreed for delivery of food and medicines for people."

He also said that Ukraine would continue to pursue dialogue: "We will talk. We will insist on talks until we find a way to tell our people: that's how we will reach peace."

08:36

Nissan to halt production in Russia

Japanese automaker Nissan is planning to halt production at its plant in Russia because of “logistical challenges.”

Nissan Motor Co. did not provide a specific date but said Tuesday production will stop “soon.” Its plant in St. Petersburg produced 45,000 vehicles last year, including the X-Trail sport utility vehicle.

The Yokohama-based manufacturer said the safety of its employees is its top priority.

Nissan earlier stopped exports to Russia. (AP)

08:30

Moscow 'safe corridor' plan offers destinations in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine

For the second day running, Russia's proposal for local ceasefires and safe corridors for civilians involves sending them along designated routes to Belarus or Russia. But destinations in Ukraine are also proposed.
According to the Russian news agency TASS, the latest offer involves sending civilians from Kyiv "to the Russian Federation through the territory of the Republic of Belarus to Gomel".
Other routes involve sending people "from Chernigov through Belarus, from the city of Sumy along two routes to Poltava (Ukraine) and to Russia, from Kharkov to Russia" or to destinations in western Ukraine. 
"Also, a humanitarian corridor will be opened from Mariupol along two routes to Russia and Zaporozhe (southern Ukraine)," TASS says.
A similar plan on Monday was denounced by Kyiv as "unacceptable" and "immoral", while France's President Macron castigated Vladimir Putin's "moral and political cynicism".
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy accused Russia of violating agreements on humanitarian corridors, saying Russian troops mined the route agreed for delivery of aid.
Ukrainians who were questioned about the matter rejected outright the idea of being taken into the hands of the very country whose military has been blasting their cities and homes to bits.
08:07

Putin insists no conscripts sent to Ukraine in International Women's Day message

Russia's president has released a video for International Women's Day, acknowledging "difficult times: global economic challenges and problems, military conflicts" -- and denying that conscripts are being sent to fight.
Without uttering the word "Ukraine", Vladimir Putin did refer to a current "battle" in a "special military operation":
"I would like to address the mothers, wives, sisters, brides and girlfriends of our soldiers and officers who are now in battle, defending Russia during a special military operation. I understand how you worry about your loved ones and loved ones. You can be proud of them just as the whole country is proud of them and worries about them together with you.
"Let me emphasize that soldiers who are doing military service do not and will not participate in hostilities. There will be no additional call-up of reservists from the reserve.
"The assigned tasks are solved only by professional military personnel. I am confident that they will reliably ensure security and peace for the people of Russia."
07:37

Biden expected to move on cryptocurrency to stop Russia evading Ukraine war sanctions

An executive order is expected as administration officials raised concerns about Russia’s use of cryptocurrency to evade the impact of crushing sanctions in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
07:22

Latest from around Ukraine on Russia's offensive

Russian troops have been making significant advances in southern Ukraine but stalled in some other regions. 
Russian planes dropped bombs Monday night on the northeastern city of Sumy, damaging homes in residential areas, Dmytro Zhivitsky, the city's military administration chief, said on Telegram. "There are dead and injured," he said.
Ukrainian officials said Russian forces carried out airstrikes after dark Monday on oil depots in Zhytomyr and Cherniakhiv, two towns west of Kyiv. Officials said the strikes blew up 26 oil tanks and nearby residents were being evacuated.
In the city of Irpin, on the northwest edge of Kyiv, residents have been fleeing intense Russian shelling.
In the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, the mayor reported heavy artillery fire. In the capital itself, soldiers and volunteers fortified the streets with hundreds of checkpoints and barricades designed to thwart a takeover. 
Mariupol in the southeast is short on water, food and power, and cellphone networks are down. Stores have been looted as residents search for essential goods. Hospitals in the city are facing severe shortages of antibiotics and painkillers, and doctors performed some emergency procedures without them.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with 1.4 million people, heavy shelling has slammed into apartment buildings.
In the south, Russian forces continued their offensive in Mykolaiv, opening fire on the Black Sea shipbuilding centre of half a million people, according to Ukraine’s military. Rescuers said they were putting out fires caused by rocket attacks in residential areas. (AP,  AFP and Reuters)
07:05

The details of Russia's latest ceasefire proposal

Safe corridors intended to let Ukrainian civilians escape the Russian onslaught could open Tuesday, Kremlin officials said, though Ukrainian leaders greeted the plan with skepticism since prior efforts to establish evacuation routes crumbled amid renewed attacks.
In one of the most desperate cities, the encircled southern port of Mariupol, an estimated 200,000 people — nearly half the population of 430,000 — were hoping to flee, and Red Cross officials waited to hear when a corridor would be established.
Russia’s chief negotiator said he expected the corridors to be in use on Tuesday. The Russian U.N. ambassador forecast a potential cease-fire for the morning and appeared to suggest that humanitarian paths leading away from Kyiv and other cities could give people choice in where they want to go — a change from previous proposals that offered only destinations in Russia or Belarus.
But doubts abounded, fueled by the failure of previous attempts to lead civilians to safety amid the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II. The office of embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would not comment on the latest Russian proposal, saying only that Moscow’s plans can be believed only if a safe evacuation begins.
Russia’s U.N. Ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, told the U.N. Security Council that Russia would carry out a cease-fire Tuesday morning and made the suggestion that humanitarian corridors leading away from Kyiv, Mariupol, Sumy and Chernigov could let people choose where they want to seek safety.
The U.N. humanitarian chief, Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths, addressed the Security Council and urged safe passage for people to go “in the direction they choose.” (AP)
06:53

EU seeks energy independence from Russia

Oil prices see-sawed on Tuesday with Brent crude futures trading at $125 (€115) per barrel, around 10% below a 14-year high struck in the last session, reflecting relief that European allies were not planning to join a possible U.S. ban on Russian oil imports. (Reuters)
Late on Monday officials said the United States was willing to move ahead with a ban alone, and Germany, the biggest buyer of Russian crude, rejected plans for an energy embargo.
The EU is to unveil plans today for greater energy independence, ditching Russian fossil fuels.

