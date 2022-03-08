Ukraine war: Russia in new ceasefire and safe corridor offer for civiliansComments
Russian officials said they planned to carry out a limited cease-fire on Tuesday to allow civilians to safely flee besieged Ukrainian cities.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s office said those plans can be believed only if a safe evacuation begins.
Ukraine's military intelligence said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces have killed a Russian general near the besieged city of Kharkiv. The claims have not been confirmed.
Follow our live blog below for Tuesday's main developments:
- Unconfirmed claims by Ukraine say they have killed Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, first deputy commander of Russia's 41st army, near Kharkiv.
- Russia is proposing another ceasefire Tuesday morning, with humanitarian corridors from Mariupol, Sumy, Kyiv and Chernigov. Kyiv has reacted with scepticism.
- Moscow's offer again involves transporting civilians to destinations in Belarus or Russia, as well as in Ukraine. Monday's plan was blasted as 'cynical' by France's President Macron.
- The UN humanitarian chief, Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths, urged safe passage for people to go "in the direction they choose".
- Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have bombed cities in eastern and central Ukraine, and stepped up shelling of Kyiv suburbs.
- A third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials on Monday made little progress. More are expected soon.
- Brussels will unveil new plans on Tuesday to ditch Russian fossil fuels to achieve greater energy independence following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Several reported killed in Sumy airstrike as city prepares evacuation plan
"Enemy planes insidiously attacked residential buildings," the emergency services said on Telegram, arriving on the scene around 11:00 p.m. local time. Sumy, near the Russian border, has been the scene of heavy fighting for several days.
Zelenskyy vows to stay in Kyiv
In a video message on Monday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would stay in Kyiv as long necessary.
"I don't hide and I'm not afraid of anyone. (I will stay here) as long as it's necessary to win in our patriotic war," he said.
Zelenskyy accused Russia of violating agreements on humanitarian corridors, saying Russian troops mined the route agreed for delivery of aid.
"There was an agreement on humanitarian corridors. Did it work? Russians tanks, Russians Grads, Russian mines worked instead of it. They have even mined the road agreed for delivery of food and medicines for people."
He also said that Ukraine would continue to pursue dialogue: "We will talk. We will insist on talks until we find a way to tell our people: that's how we will reach peace."
Nissan to halt production in Russia
Japanese automaker Nissan is planning to halt production at its plant in Russia because of “logistical challenges.”
Nissan Motor Co. did not provide a specific date but said Tuesday production will stop “soon.” Its plant in St. Petersburg produced 45,000 vehicles last year, including the X-Trail sport utility vehicle.
The Yokohama-based manufacturer said the safety of its employees is its top priority.
Nissan earlier stopped exports to Russia. (AP)
Moscow 'safe corridor' plan offers destinations in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine
Putin insists no conscripts sent to Ukraine in International Women's Day message
Without uttering the word "Ukraine", Vladimir Putin did refer to a current "battle" in a "special military operation":
"I would like to address the mothers, wives, sisters, brides and girlfriends of our soldiers and officers who are now in battle, defending Russia during a special military operation. I understand how you worry about your loved ones and loved ones. You can be proud of them just as the whole country is proud of them and worries about them together with you.
"Let me emphasize that soldiers who are doing military service do not and will not participate in hostilities. There will be no additional call-up of reservists from the reserve.
"The assigned tasks are solved only by professional military personnel. I am confident that they will reliably ensure security and peace for the people of Russia."