Ukraine

Two million refugees have now fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion, says UNHCR

By Euronews
A firefighter holds the baby of a refugee fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Monday, March 7, 2022.
A firefighter holds the baby of a refugee fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Monday, March 7, 2022.

Two million refugees have now fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion, says the UN's refugee agency.

More than half have passed over the border into Poland, the latest figures show. Around 100,000 have fled to Russia and 450 to Belarus.

Filippo Grandi, the head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said at the weekend the crisis was Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.