Russian media reports on Monday say humanitarian corridors and local ceasefires will be implemented on Monday to allow civilians to be evacuated from several cities.

There has been no confirmation from Ukraine and the offer appears to involve transporting civilians to Russia.

More shelling has been reported on Monday in some areas. A second attempt to evacuate civilians from besieged Mariupol failed on Sunday due to continued Russian shelling.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late on Sunday that Ukraine will not forgive Russia for all the victims and suffering the war it started had caused.

The latest call between Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron on Sunday focused primarily on the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear plants. The international energy agency the IAEA has expressed serious concern as they fall into Russian hands.

Thousands of people in Russia were arrested on Sunday for protesting against the invasion.

Follow the latest developments in our live blog below: