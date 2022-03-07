War in Ukraine: Russia to 'hold fire' to allow evacuations as Zelenskyy slams 'deliberate murder'Comments
Russian media reports on Monday say humanitarian corridors and local ceasefires will be implemented on Monday to allow civilians to be evacuated from several cities.
There has been no confirmation from Ukraine and the offer appears to involve transporting civilians to Russia.
More shelling has been reported on Monday in some areas. A second attempt to evacuate civilians from besieged Mariupol failed on Sunday due to continued Russian shelling.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late on Sunday that Ukraine will not forgive Russia for all the victims and suffering the war it started had caused.
The latest call between Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron on Sunday focused primarily on the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear plants. The international energy agency the IAEA has expressed serious concern as they fall into Russian hands.
Thousands of people in Russia were arrested on Sunday for protesting against the invasion.
- Russia has pledged to hold fire and allow humanitarian corridors from 0800 CET to allow civilians to be evacuated from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy, according to state media.
- There has been no confirmation from Kyiv and the offer appears to involve transporting civilians to Russia.
- More shelling was reported early on Monday in Kyiv suburbs and at Mykolaiv, 500km south of the capital.
- Two attempts to evacuate civilians in besieged Mariupol failed on Sunday with Ukraine accusing Russia of once more shelling the area. Civilians were reportedly killed in shelling outside Kyiv.
- President Zelenskyy warned that Russia intends to attack Ukraine's defence enterprises on Monday, saying hundreds of thousands of civilians live nearby. Earlier he issued a new appeal for a Western-imposed no-fly zone and warplanes.
- Polish officials say more than a million people have crossed the border from Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. UN figures show more than 1.5 million overall have fled abroad.
- At least 4,640 people were arrested in anti-war protests in Russia on Sunday in 65 cities, according to OVD-Info.
- The IAEA said Ukraine is having trouble communicating with staff at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, amid safety concerns.
- The next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will take place on Monday.
- The UN Human Rights Office said that 364 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since the beginning of the invasion.
- More tech companies, including TikTok and Netflix, suspended their services in Russia.
China's friendship with Russia 'solid as a rock', says Beijing
China has refrained from condemning the Russian intervention in Ukraine, even refusing to speak of an "invasion".
"The friendship between the two peoples is solid as a rock and the prospects for future cooperation are immense," Wang told reporters during his annual press conference on the sidelines of the parliamentary session.
The minister was questioned about China's position after the wave of international sanctions targeting Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
"China and Russia, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, are [...] the most important strategic partners for each other," Wang added, saying that Beijing and Moscow "contribute" to peace and stability in the world.
The Sino-Russian friendship is an "example of a dignified relationship, where each helps and supports the other in its development", said Vladimir Putin last month, received with pomp and ceremony in Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games.
The head of Chinese diplomacy also indicated that his country was "willing" to play a role in the Ukrainian crisis, in particular by participating "if necessary" in international mediation to end the war.
Beijing will also send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Wang Yi said. (AFP)
European stock markets fall on opening
By 09.20 CET the Frankfurt Stock Exchange had dropped 4.10%, Paris 4.04%, Milan 4.58%.
Policemen 'crying, overwhelmed' by refugees in Polish border town
Ukrainians 'begging international community to close airspace to Russia'
“The whole world today is on Ukraine’s side, not only in words but in deeds,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Ukrainian television Sunday night.
The West has broadly backed Ukraine, offering aid and weapon shipments and slapping Russia with vast sanctions. But no NATO troops have been sent to Ukraine.
President Zelenskyy has also heaped criticism on Western leaders for not responding with more force to Russia. He reiterated a request for foreign protectors to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which NATO so far has ruled out because of concerns such an action would lead to a far wider war.
US looking at banning Russian oil imports, as prices soar
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House is exploring legislation to further isolate Russia from the global economy, including banning the import of its oil and energy products into the U.S.
Amid rising gasoline prices in the U.S., the Biden administration has yet to call for an oil import ban on Russia.
In a letter to Democrats released Sunday night, Pelosi says the legislation under consideration would also repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus and begin the process of denying Russia access to the World Trade Organization.
Pelosi says the House would also empower the Biden administration to raise tariffs on Russian imports.
Congress intends to approve the Biden administration’s request for $10 billion (€9.20 billion) in humanitarian, military and economic support for Ukraine, Pelosi said, as part of omnibus government funding legislation this week.
The price of oil jumped more than $12 (€11) a barrel and shares were sharply lower Monday as the conflict in Ukraine deepened amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia.
Brent crude oil surged more than 10%, while benchmark US crude was up $10 (€9.20) at more than $125 (€115) a barrel.
Stock futures in the U.S. and Europe also dropped. The price of gold, which is viewed as an investor safe haven in times of crisis, jumped $26 (€23.90) an ounce to $1,992.90 (€1,833).
The latest market turmoil followed a warning from Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukrainian statehood was imperiled as Russian forces battered strategic locations. A temporary cease-fire in two Ukrainian cities failed over the weekend — and both sides blamed each other.
Moscow's ceasefire offer involves evacuating civilians to Russia
'Heavy shelling continues' in some areas despite ceasefires
Even as Russia announced a ceasefire starting Monday morning and the opening of humanitarian corridors in several areas, its armed forces continued to pummel Ukrainian cities, with multiple rocket launchers hitting residential buildings.
Russian forces continued their offensive, opening fire on the city of Mykolaiv, 480 kilometres south of the capital of Kyiv, Ukraine’s General Staff said Monday morning. Rescuers said they were putting out fires in residential areas caused by rocket attacks.
Shelling also continued in the suburbs of Kyiv, including Irpin, which has been cut off from electricity, water and heating for three days.
“Russia continues to carry out rocket, bomb and artillery strikes on the cities and settlements of Ukraine,” the General Staff said. “The invaders continue to use the airfield network of Belarus to carry out air strikes on Ukraine.”
The Russians have also been targeting humanitarian corridors, taking women and children hostage and placing weapons in residential areas of cities, according to the General Staff. (AP)