Ukraine war: US rejects Poland's offer to supply fighter planes to Kyiv as evacuations due to resume
The Pentagon has rejected an offer from Poland to give its MiG-29 fighter jets to the US so they can be passed to Ukraine, saying it raises serious concerns for the NATO alliance.
New ceasefires are due to come into effect from 0800 CET on Wednesday to allow evacuations from five cities, Russian media say.
Ukrainian authorities say that Russian warplanes have carried new strikes on residential areas in eastern and central parts of the country. Kyiv was under alert early on Wednesday.
- Rejecting Poland's offer to supply MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine with Washington's involvement, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby questioned the prospect of jets departing from a US/NATO base in Germany to fly into Ukrainian airspace contested with Russia.
- Russian aircraft on Tuesday night bombed residential areas around Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and Zhytomyr, to the west of Kyiv, and its military also stepped up its shelling of Kyiv's suburbs, the Ukrainian emergency services said.
- An air alert was declared Wednesday morning in and around Kyiv, with residents urged to get to bomb shelters as quickly as possible.
- New Russian ceasefires are due to take effect on Wednesday morning to allow evacuations from five cities, TASS reports. Thousands of people left the eastern city of Sumy on Tuesday. But another attempt to move people to safety from the besieged southern port of Mariupol failed.
- The International Atomic Energy Agency (AEIA) said on Tuesday that systems broadcasting radiation levels from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant have stopped sending signals. The plant was seized by Russian troops two weeks ago.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the UK parliament that Ukraine will fight "on to the end". He thanked the leaders of the US and UK for banning Russian oil imports. The EU plans to slash Russian gas imports by two-thirds this year.
- McDonald’s, Starbucks and Coca-Cola are among the latest multinationals to suspend business in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Putin 'may escalate' conflict, says top US intelligence official
The testimony before the House Intelligence Committee hearing amounted to the first public assessment of the two-week-old war by senior intelligence officials, who offered their insights into Vladimir Putin's thinking and motives.
They made clear that Russia's assault has been slowed by unexpected resistance by Ukrainian defenders, and that it was now uncertain if Putin would proceed with a “maximalist” strategy to try to capture all of Ukraine or would settle for something short of that.
Either way, they said they believed he was determined to press his invasion forward despite mounting casualties, global sanctions and efforts by Western nations to isolate the Kremlin.
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told the committee that Moscow had probably been surprised by the extent of Western sanctions.
"Nevertheless, our analysts assess that Putin is unlikely to be deterred by such setbacks and instead may escalate, essentially doubling down to achieve Ukrainian disarmament, neutrality, to prevent it from further integrating with the US and NATO,” she said.
Ukraine air defences having 'considerable success' against Russian jets
Britain on Wednesday said Ukraine’s air defences were having success against Russian jets, likely preventing Russia from controlling the airspace.
“Ukrainian air defences appear to have enjoyed considerable success against Russia’s modern combat aircraft, probably preventing them achieving any degree of control of the air,” the Ministry of Defence intelligence update posted on Twitter said.
Britain’s assessment also said Russian forces had failed to make any significant breakthroughs in fighting north west of Kyiv. (Reuters)
'Crimes against humanity' claim against ex-German chancellor Schröder
The former social-democratic chancellor (1998-2005) has been widely criticised in recent weeks because of his links with the Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Gerhard Schröder 77, has long displayed his closeness to Putin and is chairman of the supervisory board of Russian oil giant Rosneft,and of the shareholder committee of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
He is due in principle join the supervisory board of the Russian giant Gazprom in June.
Current Chancellor Olaf Scholz last week called on Schröder to resign from these posts.
"I don't think it's right for Gerhard Schröder to exercise these functions and I also think it would be right for him to step down," Scholz said on the public broadcaster ZDF.
Schröder, unlike other former European leaders such as former French and Italian prime ministers François Fillon and Matteo Renzi, has refused so far to give up his posts in Russia.
There have been calls in recent weeks in Germany for the benefits he enjoys as former chancellor to be removed. (AFP)
New ceasefires to come into effect for evacuations, Russia says
Air alert in Kyiv as Russia continues bombardments
An air alert was declared Wednesday morning in and around Kyiv, with residents urged to get to bomb shelters as quickly as possible.
“Kyiv region – air alert. Threat of a missile attack. Everyone immediately to shelters,” regional administration head Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram.
Russian aircraft on Tuesday night bombed residential areas around Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and Zhytomyr, to the west of Kyiv, and its military also stepped up its shelling of Kyiv's suburbs, the Ukrainian emergency services said.
In Malyn, a town of 25,000 near Zhytomyr, the bombing killed at least five people, including two children, and destroyed a textile factory and seven homes, the agency said. Two people died, including a 7-year-old, in the bombing in Chuhuiv, near Kharkiv.
Ukrainian officials also reported dire conditions in the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha, Hostomel, Irpen, Vyshhorod and Borodianka, including bodies of the dead that couldn't be buried.
A humanitarian official said another 200 patients were stuck at Borodianka without food and medicines.
The mayor of Lviv said the city in far western Ukraine was struggling to feed and house the more than 200,000 people who have fled there. The displaced are being housed in the city's sport halls, schools and other buildings.
(AP)
Washington rejects Warsaw's offer to supply fighter jets for Ukraine
The Pentagon said Tuesday that Poland’s offer to give its MiG-29 fighter jets to the US so they can be passed to Ukraine raises serious concerns for the NATO alliance and the plan is not "a tenable one".
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement that the prospect of jets departing from a U.S./NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace contested with Russia in the Ukraine war is concerning. He said it’s not clear to the US that there is a substantive rationale for it.
The US, he said, will continue to talk to Poland about the matter.
The plan — published in English on a Polish government website — would have seen Poland give its MiG-29 fleet to Ukraine in exchange for American F-16s. Washington would then have transferred them to Ukraine.
But in a statement published by the Pentagon, Washington rejected the idea.
"Poland's proposal shows just some of the complexities this issue presents. The prospect of fighter jets "at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America" departing from a U.S./NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance," the US statement said.