08:31

Putin 'may escalate' conflict, says top US intelligence official

The United States believes Russia underestimated the strength of Ukraine’s resistance before launching an invasion that has likely caused thousands of Russian casualties, the Biden administration's top intelligence official said on Tuesday.

The testimony before the House Intelligence Committee hearing amounted to the first public assessment of the two-week-old war by senior intelligence officials, who offered their insights into Vladimir Putin's thinking and motives. They made clear that Russia's assault has been slowed by unexpected resistance by Ukrainian defenders, and that it was now uncertain if Putin would proceed with a “maximalist” strategy to try to capture all of Ukraine or would settle for something short of that. Either way, they said they believed he was determined to press his invasion forward despite mounting casualties, global sanctions and efforts by Western nations to isolate the Kremlin. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told the committee that Moscow had probably been surprised by the extent of Western sanctions. "Nevertheless, our analysts assess that Putin is unlikely to be deterred by such setbacks and instead may escalate, essentially doubling down to achieve Ukrainian disarmament, neutrality, to prevent it from further integrating with the US and NATO,” she said.

“We assess Putin feels aggrieved the West does not give him proper deference and perceives this as a war he cannot afford to lose. But what he might be willing to accept as a victory may change over time given the significant costs he is incurring. Putin's nuclear sabre-rattling is very much in line with this assessment."

Despite Putin’s announcement that he would raise Russia's alert level for nuclear weapons, Haines said the US has not observed unusual changes in Russia’s nuclear force posture.

CIA director William Burns told the hearing that Putin had "been proven wrong on every count" in his military calculations. The former ambassador to Moscow said he considered the Russian leader to be increasingly insulated and hardened in his views.

"In my opinion, that doesn’t make him crazy, but it makes him extremely difficult to deal with," Burns said. (with AP)