The AirCar is spreading its wings in the sky over the Slovakian capital Bratislava.
The dual-mode vehicle has already completed more than 70 hours of test flights, 200 take-offs and landings, and makes tight 45-degree turns.
Its wings are fully retractable and it is currently equipped with a 160 horsepower BMW engine, a fixed propeller and a ballistic parachute.
Today, Klein Vision, the company that manufactures it, announced that the Slovak transport authority has issued it with a certificate of airworthiness in accordance with European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) standards.
The current prototype has a range of 500 kilometres and requires 28 litres of fuel.
The company is already working on its next prototype, which will have a range of 1 000 kilometres (621 miles) and fly at 300 kilometres per hour.
