"Russian Hulk" sets world record hauling 53 tonnes of lorry and bus

The "Russian Hulk" used all of his strength and power to set a new world record by towing a convoy weighing more than 50 tons using only a rope on Wednesday.
Sergei Agadzhanyan has been preparing for this phenomenal feat for two years and pulled a fleet consisting of a tow truck weighing 41 tons and a bus weighing 12 tons in front of fans and Power Extreme officials in Domodedovo, Russia.
If that wasn't enough, Agadzhanyan somehow managed to achieve the world record whilst inflating a hot water bottle with his mouth - until it burst!
Incredibly it took the record breaking Russian just 33 seconds to pull the 53.6 tons over a distance of four metres and 80 centimetres.
Unlike the fictional marvel character, this Hulk managed to do it without ripping his shirt.
The record was officially registered by Vasily Grishchenko, president of the Federation of Power Extreme of Russia and head coach of the national team.
53.6 tons is the equivalent weight of eight male elephants!
