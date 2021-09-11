BREAKING NEWS
Britain's Prince Andrew reportedly served with legal papers in sexual assault case

By Euronews with AFP
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the ceremonial funeral procession of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on April 17, 2021.
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the ceremonial funeral procession of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on April 17, 2021.   -   Copyright  CHRIS JACKSON / AFP
Britain's Prince Andrew has reportedly been formally served with legal papers relating to a sexual assault case against him in the United States.

The lawyers of his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, say it means a case against the second son of Queen Elizabeth II could now be heard in court. They claim the papers were left with a police officer at Windsor's Royal Lodge on August 27.

Virginia Giuffre, an accuser of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, claims she was brought to the UK at the age of 17 to have sex with Prince Andrew.

But his legal team disputed the claims the papers have been successfully served on September 11. The Duke of York also denies all the claims made by Ms Giuffre.

A US judge must determine whether the papers were in fact "served" before any case can proceed.

According to court documents, an answer is due from Prince Andrew by September 17. If no answer is given, he will face "judgment by default" entered against him for "the relief demanded in the complaint".

