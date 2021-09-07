Police in Paris have arrested two suspects after an armed robbery at a high-profile jewellery boutique.

The heist took place at the Bulgari store on the well-to-do Place Vendome, one of Europe’s most expensive and luxurious shopping areas.

Police were alerted to the armed robbery around 12:00 CEST on Tuesday and gave chase to a car with three suspects inside. The group reportedly stole jewellery worth an estimated €10 million.

The car was later found abandoned. Police have also seized two scooters that they suspect were used in the robbery.

Police detained one of the suspects in the parking lot of the Les Halles shopping centre in central Paris. One of the suspects was shot in the leg by an officer before being detained.

Police are still searching for the third suspected criminal and an investigation has been launched.

It is the third major heist at a jewellery store in Paris in the last two months.

On 27 July, a man on a scooter stole €2 million of jewels from a Chaumet store, before he was arrested the next day with most of the haul.

Three days later, two men armed with a stun gun and a tear gas canister stole €400,000 euros worth of jewellery from a Dinh Van shop.

Paris' Place Vendome is a base for prestigious establishments such as the Ritz hotel, Cartier, Rolex, Chanel, as well as the Ministry of Justice.