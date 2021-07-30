Armed robbers steal jewellery and €400k from Paris boutique

Two men have stolen a haul of jewellery and €400,000 in cash from a boutique in central Paris.

The robbery took place shortly before 12:30 CEST on Friday, at the Dinh Van jewellery store on rue Vieille-du-Temple in the 4th arrondissement of the French capital.

A source close to the case said that two men, armed with a stun gun and tear gas canister, burst into the shop and were given the jewellery and cash without any violence. The two criminals then fled.

The total loot stolen was estimated at €2 million.

The Paris public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into "armed robbery in an organised gang".

The robbery comes just three days after another theft at the Chaumet jewellery shop near the Champs Elysées.

Precious stones and jewellery valued at nearly €3 million were stolen from the Paris boutique on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect fled on a scooter but was arrested alongside an accomplice in Moselle the next day, along with most of the loot.