Migrant workers flee capital as Bangladesh tightens Covid lockdown

Crowds of migrant workers and families rush to escape from Bangladesh's Dhaka ahead of a tough new lockdown to be imposed on Monday, packing a ferry full at a river terminal south of the capital. "No point to sit idle and imprisoned in Dhaka. I'd rather spend time with my kids and parents at home," says one of the migrant workers leaving the capital.
The tenth edition of the Piano City Milano 2021 kicked off on Friday
Thousands climb Indonesian volcano for ritual sacrifice
Clashes at Dakar protest against anti-terror
Scarlet Sails graduation festival dazzles St Petersburg residents
Myanmar authorities incinerate seized narcotics
Tel Aviv Pride returns after Covid cancellation
250 homeless foreigners camp in front of Paris City Hall
Taliban fighters surrender weapons at government ceremony
Vehicles, buildings wrecked in Czech Rep tornado
Indigenous protest Brazil bill that could weaken land rights
Thai protesters hold candlelight vigil to mark Siamese Revolution anniversary
Fishing flotilla sails to Irish parliament in protest of quotas
Dozens of Uighurs, Tibetans protest the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Scorching temperatures across Balkans cause disruption
Catalan separatist leaders walk free from prison