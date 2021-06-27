BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Migrant workers flee capital as Bangladesh tightens Covid lockdown

Crowds of migrant workers and families rush to escape from Bangladesh's Dhaka ahead of a tough new lockdown to be imposed on Monday, packing a ferry full at a river terminal south of the capital. "No point to sit idle and imprisoned in Dhaka. I'd rather spend time with my kids and parents at home," says one of the migrant workers leaving the capital.

More No Comment