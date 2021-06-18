What is happening at EURO 2020 on Friday?

All times CEST.

What are today's key talking points?

One of football's oldest rivalries is rekindled as England and Scotland face off for the 115th time — 149 years after their first international match.

England have not lost to the Scots since 1999.

For "The Three Lions" — among the favourites to clinch the title — victory would see them join Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands in booking their place for the knockout stage.

Scotland, meanwhile, lost to the Czech Republic in Glasgow (2-0) in their opening match — their first at the EUROs in 25 years.

World runners-up Croatia have their backs to the wall before they face the Czech Republic in Glasgow. An English win over Scotland combined with a defeat against the Czech — who held them to a draw at their last EURO meet — would see them say goodbye to their chance of finishing in Group D's top two.

The Czech meanwhile could book their place through to the next round if they win against Croatia.

Slovakia would also be through if they beat Sweden. Slovakian defender Denis Vavro will not take part in the clash as he is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

What happened on Thursday?

Belgium came from behind to beat Denmark 2-1 and maintain their 100% record at EURO 2020. The play was paused after 10 minutes to pay tribute to Danish star Christian Eriksen, who collapsed in the team's opening game against Finland.

The Danish federation said doctors have determined that Eriksen needs to have an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator and that Eriksen ”has accepted the solution”.

Debutants North Macedonia became the first team to be eliminated after their second defeat, this time against Ukraine, leaves them rooted to the bottom of Group C.

The Dutch, who failed to qualify for the last two major international tournaments, advanced to the round of 16 by beating Austria 2-0.

Meanwhile, Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer has left the team to join his wife for the birth of their second child. It was unclear if Sommer will return for the final Group A game Sunday against Turkey in Baku. Switzerland needs a win to advance to the round of 16.

Latest pictures from EURO 2020

Belgium's Thorgan Hazard scores his side's first goal against Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during their Euro 2020 match on June 17, 2021. AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries, center, scores against Austria during their Euro 2020 match on June 17, 2021. Koen van Weel, Pool via AP