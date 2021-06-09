Three years after reaching the final of the 2018 World Cup, Croatia remain a force to be reckoned with in European football.

Manager Zlatko Dalić is still in charge and he has refreshed his experienced squad with young talent that is hungry to prove 2018 was no fluke.

Their qualifying campaign for the Euros was solid but not spectacular, even though they topped Group E above Wales, Slovakia and Hungary.

With a team bursting with midfield talent but tough games away in England and Scotland, Croatia will need to re-find the form that saw them make history in Russia.

What is Croatia's best previous performance at a European Championship?

Quarter-finals (1996, 2008)

How did Croatia qualify for EURO 2020?

By winning Group E with a record of P8 W5 D2 L1 F17 A7.

What kind of form are Croatia in?

Last six games: LDWWLL

Who is one Croatian player you might have heard of?

Luka Modrić: Since 2008, only three players have won the Ballon d'Or - Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Modrić in 2018. Croatia's captain will turn 36 years old in September but remains the creative driving force for the national side with his vision and passing ability.

Who is one Croatian player who could impress at EURO 2020?

Bruno Petković: The Dinamo Zagreb forward has exceeded expectations since making his national team debut in March 2020, scoring four times in qualifying. He will battle it out with Ante Rebić and Andrej Kramarić for the right to lead Croatia's attack this summer.

Bruno Petkovic controls the ball during a UEFA Nations League match against Portugal. AP Photo/Miguel Angelo Pereira

Did you know this about Croatia?

Croatia have appeared at the most European Championships (five) without ever reaching the semi-finals.

What are Croatia's group fixtures at EURO 2020?

All times CEST

Croatia vs England, 13 June, 15:00 (Wembley Stadium, London)

vs England, 13 June, 15:00 (Wembley Stadium, London) Croatia vs Czech Republic, 18 June, 18:00 (Hampden Park, Glasgow)

vs Czech Republic, 18 June, 18:00 (Hampden Park, Glasgow) Croatia vs Scotland, 22 June, 21:00 (Hampden Park, Glasgow)

What are the odds of Croatia winning EURO 2020?

30/1 (Oddschecker, 24/05/21, 12:00 CEST)