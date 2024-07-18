Who will win football gold at the Olympic Games?

The men's and women's football tournaments at Paris 2024 promise to provide plenty of excitement. Who will take home glory - and gold - at these Olympic Games?

Restrictions on squad size, the use of overage players, and a more even distribution of nations worldwide mean that the Olympic football tournaments often produce unexpected winners.

Many were surprised that Brazil, the current Olympic title holder, failed to qualify for this edition. This means a new gold medalist is guaranteed on the men's side of the draw.

France will be looking to become the first European nation to claim gold since Spain in 1992. They will be bolstered by the home support and a strong squad selected from some of the continent's top leagues.

Football powerhouses Argentina and Japan – who won the recent Under-23 Asian Cup in Qatar – are also among the favourites.

The women's tournament is full of fascinating fixtures. Defending Olympic champions Canada, 2023 Women's World Cup winners Spain, and the United States—the only multiple-time winners in the competition's history—are all vying to take home gold in Paris next month.

The men's and women's tournaments will provide plenty of excitement for football fans alongside other events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.