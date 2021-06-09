After falling short in the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, England fans will be hoping their national team can go at least one step further this summer.

Gareth Southgate's side dominated their group in qualifying, scoring 37 goals in eight games, and losing just once.

But despite a long footballing history, England have failed to ever reach the final of the European Championships and were surprisingly beaten 2-1 by Iceland in their last appearance in 2016.

With many of the squad reaching the peak of their careers, expectations for the Three Lions are arguably higher than ever in 2021.

What is England's best previous performance at a European Championship?

Third place (1968).

How did England qualify for EURO 2020?

By winning Group A with a record of P8 W7 D0 L1 F37 A6.

What kind of form are England in?

Last six games: WWWWWW

Who is one English player you might have heard of?

Harry Kane: England's captain was the topscorer in qualifying for UEFA Euro 2020, netting 12 times, and enters this summer's tournament after another Premier League Golden Boot season with Tottenham Hotspur.

Who is one English player who could impress at EURO 2020?

Phil Foden: Just one of a number of exciting young players in this England squad, Foden has already lifted the Premier League three times with Manchester City and won the Golden Ball at the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Phil Foden in action during a UEFA Nations League match against Iceland. Neil Hall/Pool via AP, File

Did you know this about England?

Before their defeat to the Czech Republic in October 2019, England had gone 43 consecutive European and World Cup qualifying matches without losing.

What are England's group fixtures at EURO 2020?

All times CEST

England vs Croatia, 13 June, 15:00 (Wembley Stadium, London)

vs Croatia, 13 June, 15:00 (Wembley Stadium, London) England vs Scotland, 18 June, 21:00 (Wembley Stadium, London)

vs Scotland, 18 June, 21:00 (Wembley Stadium, London) England vs Czech Republic, 22 June, 21:00 (Wembley Stadium)

What are the odds of England winning EURO 2020?

11/2 (Oddschecker, 24/05/21, 12:00 CEST)