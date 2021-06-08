By finishing third in their qualifying group for the 2020 European Championships, North Macedonia had already achieved the highest finish in their country's history.

But thanks to their success in the UEFA Nations League, the Balkan country was given another chance of making their first-ever international tournament appearance.

After defeating Kosovo 2-1, North Macedonia then faced Georgia in Tbilisi and a 56th-minute goal from captain Goran Pandev was enough for victory.

The Euros debutants, managed by Igor Angelovski, will face a test if they are to progress beyond the group stage this summer, but a stunning 2-1 win against Germany in March shows what they are capable of.

What is North Macedonia's best previous performance at a European Championship?

n/a (debut)

How did North Macedonia qualify for EURO 2020?

By finishing third in Group G with a record of P10 W4 D2 L4 F12 A13, and then winning play-off route D.

What kind of form are North Macedonia in?

Last six games: WDWWLL

Who is one North Macedonian player you might have heard of?

Goran Pandev: North Macedonia's captain, record scorer and record appearance maker has played for 20 seasons in Italy and will lead his country at their first-ever major tournament.

Goran Pandev, left, vies for the ball during a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match against Romania. AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Who is one North Macedonian player who could impress at EURO 2020?

Eljif Elmas: There is plenty of excitement around the 21-year-old Napoli midfielder, Elmas, who scored four goals in qualifying and has already been earmarked as Pandev's successor as captain.

Did you know this about North Macedonia?

At 62nd in the FIFA World Rankings, North Macedonia are the lowest-placed team at this year's European Championships.

What are North Macedonia's group fixtures at EURO 2020?

All times CEST

North Macedonia vs Austria, 13 June, 18:00 (Arena Națională, Bucharest)

vs Austria, 13 June, 18:00 (Arena Națională, Bucharest) North Macedonia vs Ukraine, 17 June, 15:00 (Arena Națională, Bucharest)

vs Ukraine, 17 June, 15:00 (Arena Națională, Bucharest) North Macedonia vs the Netherlands, 21 June, 18:00 (Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam)

What are the odds of North Macedonia winning EURO 2020?

500/1 (Oddschecker, 24/05/21, 12:00 CEST)