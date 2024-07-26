By Angela Skujins

France’s state-owned rail company SNCF says a 'massive attack' aimed at paralysing the high-speed network is causing delays and cancellations.

A series of coordinated arson attacks on the train infrastructure of France's largest rail company, SNCF, caused a significant number of trains to be re-routed or cancelled on Friday morning, according to the transport company.

"We ask all travellers who can do so to postpone their trip and not go to the station," SNCF said on social media.

The attack is expected to disrupt the transport system on the opening day of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lines across the country have been affected, particularly those connecting cities to the capital: traffic between Paris and Lille in northern France has been suspended, as has traffic from Tours and Le Mans to the southwest of the capital.

Routes in the southeast have largely been unaffected, as an attack in the region has already been "foiled", SNCF said.

The arson attacks might affect routes throughout the weekend.

French government ministers have been quick to deplore the suspected acts of vandalism. Patrice Vergriete, France's Minister Delegate for Transport, said on X that several TGV high-speed trains will remain disrupted over the next few days.

"I strongly condemn these criminal acts which will jeopardise the holiday departures of many French people," he said. "A big thank you to the SNCF teams who are working hard to restore traffic conditions as quickly as possible."

Speaking to BFMTV, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, Minister for Sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games, said she condemns what has happened this morning in "the firmest manner".

"It's really appalling," she said. "Acting against the games is acting against France."

Euronews has reached out to SNCF for comment.

This is a developing story, and our journalists are working on further updates.