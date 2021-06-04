Switzerland have failed to qualify for just one major football tournament since 2004, and remain a strong side under manager Vladimir Petković.

In qualifying, they topped their group despite the absence through injury of their key creative player, Xherdan Shaqiri.

However, they have consistently failed to reach the quarter-finals at major tournaments, including at EURO 2016 when they lost on penalties to Poland.

Their squad consists of a generation of players who have represented the national team together for a number of years, and they will be hoping to make history in 2021.

What is Switzerland's best previous performance at a European championship?

Round of 16 (2016).

How did Switzerland qualify for EURO 2020?

By winning Group D with a record of P8 W5 D2 L1 F19 A6.

What kind of form are Switzerland in?

Last six games: WWWWDL

Who is one Swiss player you have heard of?

Granit Xhaka: The Arsenal midfielder (pictured top, right) has made 92 appearances for his country and will captain Switzerland at EURO 2020, while still aged only 28.

At the last tournament, Xhaka made history by facing his elder brother, Taulant, in Switzerland's match with Albania.

Who is one Swiss player who could impress at EURO 2020?

Breel Embolo: After an injury-laden start to his career, the speedy forward has found some form with Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach and will provide Switzerland with a potent attacking threat.

Did you know this about Switzerland?

UEFA, European football's governing body and the organiser of EURO 2020, was founded in Basel in 1954. They later moved their headquarters to another Swiss city, Nyon, in 1995.

What are Switzerland's group fixtures at EURO 2020?

Switzerland vs Wales, 12 June, 15:00 (Olympic Stadium, Baku)

vs Wales, 12 June, 15:00 (Olympic Stadium, Baku) Switzerland vs Italy, 16 June, 21:00 (Stadio Olympico, Rome)

vs Italy, 16 June, 21:00 (Stadio Olympico, Rome) Switzerland vs Turkey, 20 June, 18:00 (Olympic Stadium, Baku)

What are the odds of Switzerland winning EURO 2020?

70/1 (Oddschecker, 24/05/21, 12:00 CET)