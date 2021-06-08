It has not been the easiest time for football supporters in the Netherlands; the national side failed to qualify for either EURO 2016 or the 2018 World Cup. They were also defeated by Portugal in the final of the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

But under new manager Frank de Boer, another "golden generation" of Dutch players have burst onto the scene of European football in recent years.

Since the 1970s, the "Oranje" sides have always been credited with playing attractive football, and this year's tournament should be no exception.

The Netherlands will be without star defender Virgil van Dijk for the finals, but with plenty of talent in their squad to still scare any opponent.

What is the Netherlands' best previous performance at a European Championship?

Winners (1988).

How did the Netherlands qualify for EURO 2020?

By finishing runner-up in Group C with a record of P8 W6 D1 L1 F24 A7.

What kind of form are the Netherlands in?

Last six games: WDWWLW

Who is one Dutch player you might have heard of?

Memphis Depay: After a 20-goal season for Lyon in Ligue 1, Memphis will spearhead the Dutch attack this summer, potentially with a chance to advertise his talents ahead of a big-money transfer.

Memphis Depay in action during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match against Latvia at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam. AP Photo/Peter Dejong

Who is one Dutch player who could impress at EURO 2020?

Frenkie de Jong: Alongside captain Georginio Wijnaldum, who scored eight goals in qualifying, Barcelona midfielder de Jong is an effective presence for the 'Oranje' in both boxes.

Did you know this about the Netherlands?

The Netherlands have finished third at four different European Championships, but they have not won a knockout game since the 2004 tournament.

What are the Netherlands' group fixtures at EURO 2020?

All times CEST

Netherlands vs Ukraine, 13 June, 21:00 (Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam)

vs Ukraine, 13 June, 21:00 (Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam) Netherlands vs Austria, 17 June, 21:00 (Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam)

vs Austria, 17 June, 21:00 (Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam) Netherlands vs North Macedonia, 21 June, 18:00 (Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam)

What are the odds of the Netherlands winning EURO 2020?

12/1 (Oddschecker, 24/05/21, 12:00 CEST)