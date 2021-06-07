The highest-ranked team in the world, Belgium are arguably the in-form nation entering EURO 2020.

After a perfect qualifying campaign featuring 40 goals -- including nine in one match against San Marino -- manager Roberto Martínez is hoping to finally guide Belgium to glory.

The country's so-called "golden generation" of players have been together for a number of years now, but were defeated in 2016 by Wales at the quarter-final stage and lost to eventual winners France in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

With forward players like Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Michy Batshuayi, Belgium are one of the favourites at this summer's tournament.

What is Belgium's best previous performance at a European Championship?

Runners-Up (1980).

How did Belgium qualify for EURO 2020?

By winning Group I with a record of P10 W10 D0 L0 F40 A3.

What kind of form are Belgium in?

Last six games: DWDWWW

Who is one Belgian player you might have heard of?

Kevin de Bruyne: One of the best midfielders in the world, de Bruyne has plenty of club and personal accolades to his name, but will be keen to add international glory to his career resume.

Who is one Belgian player who could impress at EURO 2020?

Jérémy Doku: Surrounded by a squad full of talent and experience, EURO 2020 could be an exceptional learning curve for the 18-year-old winger, who has caught the eye playing for Rennes in France's top league this season.

Jeremy Doku celebrates after scoring during a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match against Belarus. AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Did you know this about Belgium?

As there was no single host country for EURO 2020, Belgium became the first nation to qualify for the tournament on 10 October 2019.

What are Belgium's group fixtures at EURO 2020?

All times CEST.

Belgium vs Russia, 12 June, 21:00 (Krestovsky Stadium, St. Petersburg)

vs Russia, 12 June, 21:00 (Krestovsky Stadium, St. Petersburg) Belgium vs Denmark, 17 June, 18:00 (Parken Stadium, Copenhagen)

vs Denmark, 17 June, 18:00 (Parken Stadium, Copenhagen) Belgium vs Finland, 21 June, 21:00 (Krestovsky Stadium, St. Petersburg)

What are the odds of Belgium winning EURO 2020?

6/1 (Oddschecker, 24/05/21, 12:00 CEST)