US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin shook hands at the opening of their daylong summit in Geneva, amid tensions over human rights, Ukraine and ransomware.
The two were first greeted by the Swiss president before sitting down for a small meeting that includes just Biden, Putin, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, with a translator for each side.
The two plan to discuss everything from cybercrime to Russia’s alleged interference in America’s elections, as well as arms control and Russia’s intrusion in Ukraine.
Both sides have played down expectations for any major breakthroughs, but both Biden and Putin have stressed the need to restore more stable relations between the two nations.
Biden-Putin meeting opens with reporters shoving
Putin tells Biden he hopes meeting will be productiveRussian President
