A man dressed like the coronavirus tries to convince fellow Indians to wear masks in a crowded market in India's eastern city of Siliguri. He is part of an NGO called Unique Foundation -- a local group trying to raise awareness of how people can protect themselves and others from Covid-19.

India is battling a catastrophic, record-breaking coronavirus wave that has overwhelmed hospitals and set crematoriums working at full capacity in several parts of the country.

The country of 1.3 billion has become the latest hotspot of a pandemic that has killed more than three million people, even as richer countries take steps towards normality with quickening innoculation programmes.