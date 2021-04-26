A man dressed like the coronavirus tries to convince fellow Indians to wear masks in a crowded market in India's eastern city of Siliguri. He is part of an NGO called Unique Foundation -- a local group trying to raise awareness of how people can protect themselves and others from Covid-19.
India is battling a catastrophic, record-breaking coronavirus wave that has overwhelmed hospitals and set crematoriums working at full capacity in several parts of the country.
Images from crematorium as India battles a catastrophic, record-breaking coronavirus wave that has overwhelmed hospitals and set crematoriums working at full capacity.
The country of 1.3 billion has become the latest hotspot of a pandemic that has killed more than three million people, even as richer countries take steps towards normality with quickening innoculation programmes.
