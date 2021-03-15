From torture in jail, to refuge in Madrid: A Syrian’s civil war story

It’s been 10 years since the start of the conflict in Syria, a war that has killed half a million people, and displaced millions more.

One Syrian who was eventually forced to flee - after spending nearly eight years dodging state police, bombs and bullets - is Muhammed Subat.

The journalist has found refuge in Madrid, but he told Euronews that instead of being able to live the more tranquil life he was hoping for, he cannot escape the memories of what happened to him and his country.

In a series of reports on Syria on the 10th anniversary of the start of the conflict, each day we are taking a look at the stories people who were forced to flee their country to find refuge in Europe.