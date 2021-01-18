Around 6 million people can now have the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in France. Those over 75 can have their first dose along with anyone in a high-risk group. French authorities are hoping to have 1 million people vaccinated by the end of January, after a slow start to the rollout programme.

But people in certain parts of the country have been told the next appointment available for a vaccine is from March onwards.

Pierre Tattevin Head of the Infectious Diseases Department at Rennes University Hospital & President of the French Society of Infectious Diseases told Euronews that whoever is interested and within the criteria can now to book an appointment. And this strategy would filter out those people who decide not to take the jab in France:

"If you contact people you will find maybe 40 per cent of them will say 'Oh I'm not ready, I'm not sure.' So if you just ask the people who want to get the vaccine to contact the sites, you are sure the ones contacting the sites are the ones who will want to get the vaccine."

Watch Euronews's full report in the player above.