Michelin-starred restaurant offers cook-at-home takeaways

A Michelin-starred restaurant in England has come up with a fresh twist on the traditional takeaway service.

Wood Manchester is offering its tasting menus for customers to cook at home.

Restaurant owner Simon Wood, a winner of the reality TV programme Masterchef UK, insists that the aim of the service is not to make a profit but to simply keep the restaurant ticking over amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The process that we undertake to keep the standards that we want is very difficult and it’s a whole new skill-set to pick this restaurant up and deliver it nationally into people’s kitchens and dining rooms," he said. "It is only keeping our heads above water though, that’s the endgame here."

"We’re trying to hit the corporate market so if the boss wants to treat his team of twelve people, we offer a three-course menu. With the home delivery service, they can cook along at home or on a Zoom call, instead of the office party."

