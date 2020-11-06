The Trump campaign is mounting a number of legal challenges in different states against the vote-counting process. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed electoral fraud and lack of transparency, without offering evidence.

Protesters in states where Trump is ahead have urged an end to counting, whereas in states where he's behind, they have urged for more counting, following one of the most rancorous presidential races in living memory.

Meanwhile Democratic challenger Joe Biden appealed for calm, and urged people to wait until all the ballots had been accounted for.

