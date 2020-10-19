Brazilian graffiti artist Eduardo 'Kobra" paid homage to football legend Pele with a mural in the coastal city of Santos, ahead of the sporting legend's 80th birthday.
After two months of research and 45 days painting, Kobra finished the 800 metre square painting on Sunday.
The mural is part of Santos' revitalisation project and represents the city's symbols, including the coffee, stock market, the port, a tram, and the biggest icon, Pele.
Pele played 496 matches for Santos football club and 92 matches for Brazil between 1957 and 1971.
The former striker will turn 80 on 23 October.
More No Comment
Mont-Saint-Michel becomes an island during high tides
Clashes erupt during protests anniversary in Chile
Anti-lockdown demonstration turns violent in Prague
Dozens gather in Prague for outdoor Catholic mass
Skull sculptures laid in Mexico for Day of the Dead
People pay tribute to beheaded teacher outside his former school
Thai protesters back on Bangkok's streets in defiance of police
Tensions rise in South Africa over farm killing
Restaurant staff protest against virus restrictions in Barcelona
Rivals groups fight over mayoral office ahead of Bolivian election
COVID-19 restrictions squeeze incomes of waste recyclers
Azerbaijani families grieve sons killed in Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenians receive guns to defend town badly hit by shelling
Moscow disinfects train stations amid rising COVID-19 cases
People gather at George Floyd's memorial to mark his birthday
Rare Allosaurus dinosaur skeleton sells for €3 million at auction
Spain's far-right holds drive-in protest against state of emergency
Ecstatic fans celebrate Lakers' NBA championship win
Nadal mimics famous 'biting trophy' pose
Aerial video shows scale of deadly central Vietnam floods