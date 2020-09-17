Migrants moved to new camp on Lesbos after blaze at overcrowded Moria

Hundreds of migrants and refugees are being moved onto a new camp on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Thousands were left living on the side of the road after fires destroyed their previous overcrowded camp.

Wearing masks and white coveralls, police escorted migrants to the new army-built camp in the island’s Kara Tepe area.

The new camp consists of large family tents erected in a field by the sea.

By Wednesday night, it had a capacity of around 8,000 people, according to the UN refugee agency, but only around 1,100 mostly vulnerable people had entered.

New arrivals are being tested for the coronavirus and registered before being assigned a tent.

The notoriously squalid Moria camp burned down last week, leaving more than 12,000 people in need of emergency shelter.

Moria had a capacity of just more than 2,700 people, but in excess of 12,500 people had been living in and around it when it burned down.

The camp and its squalid conditions were held up by critics as a symbol of Europe’s failed migration policies.