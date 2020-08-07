'You swine!' German nudist chases boar that stole his laptop

A German nudist was caught on camera chasing a wild boar that had run off with a bag containing his laptop.

The pictures posted on social media on Friday show a middle-aged man running after the boar and her two piglets at Berlin's Teufelssee, or Devil's Lake. Unfortunately, he was surrounded by other bathers.

The man "gave his all", said Adele Landauer, an actor and coach, who says she took the pictures.

The man, who has not been identified, had the last laugh as he succeeded in recovering his laptop, according to Germany's daily newspaper, Bild.

Landauer said she showed the man the pictures later on and “he laughed loudly and authorised me to publish them".

Wild boars are a common sight in the forests around Berlin and can occasionally be seen in the city's parks.