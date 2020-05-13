Here are the latest updates:
- The easing of lockdown restrictions come into force in England from Wednesday (see blog below)
- The changes have exposed differences of approach with the UK's other home nations
- UK economic output shrinks by 5.8% in March, COVID-19 death toll passes 38,000 -- ONS
- Italy reports 1,402 new cases in large daily rise, mostly in Lombardy
- COVID-19 outbreaks in German slaughterhouses expose grim working conditions in meat industry
- Will plastic pollution get worse after the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Analysis: Africa's unexpected COVID-19 figures
- Table for one? Restaurant serving one guest in a field opens in Sweden