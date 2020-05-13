Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

World

Live

Coronavirus live: England eases lockdown as UK economy takes record hit

Comments
By Alasdair Sandford
euronews_icons_loading
Men exercise and walk dogs on a path at Sunningdale Golf Club, which is due to reopen for golfers on Wednesday, Sunningdale, England, May 12, 2020.
Men exercise and walk dogs on a path at Sunningdale Golf Club, which is due to reopen for golfers on Wednesday, Sunningdale, England, May 12, 2020.   -   Copyright  AP Photo/Matt Dunham
Text size Aa Aa

Here are the latest updates: