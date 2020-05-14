The latest updates (see live blog below for details):
- Summer holiday rescue package? EU sets out plan to save your vacation
- Germany, Austria and Switzerland plan to reopen borders from June 15
Coronavirus and travel: Could this idea from Spain save Europe's summer holidays?
UK should have quarantined airport arrivals 'much earlier' in COVID-19 outbreak
- UK government pledges €680 million to fight virus in care homes
- Britain's iconic Old Vic theatre facing financial collapse due to pandemic
- Europe redeploys funding firepower to fight Covid-19
- Paris’ mayor clashes with government over reopening of parks and gardens