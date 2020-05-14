Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

World

Live

Coronavirus live: UN chief calls for action on mental health to tackle 'psychological suffering'

Comments
By Alasdair Sandford with AP
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends the UNHCR - Global Refugee Forum at the United Nations European HQ in Geneva, Dec. 17, 2019.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends the UNHCR - Global Refugee Forum at the United Nations European HQ in Geneva, Dec. 17, 2019.   -   Copyright  Salvatore Di Nolfi/AP
Text size Aa Aa

The latest updates (see live blog below for details):