Baltic trio Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia will open their borders to each other from Friday (May 15) after having so far avoiding the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citizens of each country will be free to move across the area, but anyone entering from outside will have to go into quarantine.

Brussels has called for internal border controls to be lifted in a coordinated manner and will set out recommendations for how to do it on Wednesday.

Marius Laurinavicus, senior analyst at the Vilnius Institute of Policy Analysis in Lithuania, says the situation in the Baltic countries is better than in other parts of Europe.

“Our situation in Lithuania — even more so in Latvia — is much better than even in the Nordic countries.

"So that’s the reason behind these decisions – our situation is better than the others.”

But he stressed the Baltic states were still mindful of the potential risks.

“Not only the authorities, but our societies are still cautious. We are not saying that everything here has ended and we can do whatever we want and that all is back to normal. All the restrictions are being lifted gradually.

“But bearing in mind the situation in our countries is much better than in the other parts of Europe, we are trying to do our best to get our lives back to normal.”