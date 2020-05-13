Summer holiday rescue package? EU set out plan to save your vacation

Is this year's beach vacation just a dream? Not necessarily, according to the European Commission.

Brussels wants people to travel and the tourism business to re-open in a coordinated manner.

On Wednesday, the Commission will propose a set of recommendations aiming at lifting travel restrictions and border controls throughout the EU, according to leaked versions of the plan.

The caveat: the spread of Coronavirus needs to continue its positive downward trend.

Plus, citizens may have to pass a health test or reside in a low-intensity region to be allowed to travel.

The Commission will also wade into the controversial question of travel vouchers and cash refunds for canceled flights.

The EU executive insists that refunds will remain the safety net for passengers.

Although the guidelines will suggest a common rulebook for vouchers so that companies can try to make them as attractive as possible.

