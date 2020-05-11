Latest Live Coverage

Coronavirus live: France and Spain take tentative steps to ease lockdowns

By Alasdair Sandford
Protective face masks arrive at the Gare de l'Est train station in Paris on May 10, 2020, on the eve of France's easing of lockdown measures.
Protective face masks arrive at the Gare de l'Est train station in Paris on May 10, 2020, on the eve of France's easing of lockdown measures.
Monday sees coronavirus lockdown restrictions partially eased in several European countries: