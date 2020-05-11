Monday sees coronavirus lockdown restrictions partially eased in several European countries:
- France approves new measures to fight the Covid-19 'catastrophe' as it prepares to ease lockdown
- Spain loosens restrictions further but prime minister warns of danger that virus could spread
Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece, Switzerland and Ukraine also easing lockdowns
UK PM Boris Johnson outlines roadmap for easing constraints: 'We will not hesitate to put on the brakes'
More than 130 detained after protests against coronavirus restrictions in Germany
- World Health Organization denies report of pressure to withhold information