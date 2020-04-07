Sweden marks three years since Stockholm terror attack

Sweden has marked the third anniversary of the 2017 Stockholm terror attack.

On 7 April, a truck was hijacked and deliberately driven into pedestrians on a busy shopping street in the centre of the city, before crashing into an Åhléns department store.

Five people were killed, including an 11-year-old girl, and several others severely injured.

The attack has been described as "the biggest crime ever committed" in the country.

A small ceremony was held on Tuesday at Sergel's Square to honour the victims.

Those present for the floral tribute included City Council President Cecilia Brinck and opposition mayor Karin Wanngård.

Karin Wanngård described the attack as "cowardly and ruthless violence that affected innocent people".

"The attack on Drottninggatan was directed at our free society and the open city we protect."

"Now that the spring sun is shining on our streets, we should remember that our city, our Stockholm, stands strong. Together."

Den 7 april 2017 är ett datum som är inristat i vår historia. Ett angrepp mitt i hjärtat av Stockholm, ett fegt och... Publiée par Karin Wanngård sur Mardi 7 avril 2020

A 39-year-old Uzbek asylum seeker was sentenced to life in prison for the attack.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven tightened security at Sweden’s borders immediately following the attack.

“Our message will always be clear: you will not defeat us, you will not govern our lives, you will never, ever win,” he told a news conference in 2017.

Lofven later argued the government should change immigration law to facilitate the removal of people whose applications to stay in Sweden had been rejected, as had been the case with the attacker.

Writing on Facebook on Tuesday, Löfven expressed his "concern and compassion" for those affected.

Oro och medkänsla med de som drabbats. Men också en växande känsla av samhörighet och vilja att stå upp för vårt... Publiée par Stefan Löfven sur Mardi 7 avril 2020

"I will never forget the conversations I had with injured and with relatives of the murdered. Nor will I forget the oceans of flowers that people left the days after the deed. Our country will never forget how fellow people stood up for each other at a very difficult moment."

"We managed to stay together, move on. It is worth remembering, when Sweden is again in the middle of a crisis. We will be able to do this too - as long as we do it together."