Olympic flame on display in Japan despite postponement of Tokyo 2020

Visitors who came to see the Olympic flame in Fukushima, Japan, had mixed feelings on Wednesday.
It came after The International Olympic Committee confirmed the Tokyo 2020 sporting extravaganza was being postponed a year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The display in Fukushima is part of a six-day tour for the flame around affected areas by the Great East Japan Earthquake. Organisers are still considering what to do with the Olympic flame with this summer's games postponed.
