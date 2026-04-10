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Emergency services at the site of an impact following a rocket attack from Hezbollah
No Comment

Video. Israel: Hezbollah rocket from Lebanon strikes Safed, injuring several people

Updated:

Emergency services were deployed in Safed on 10 April 2026 after a rocket fired from Lebanon by Hezbollah struck the northern city, prompting a rapid response to treat casualties and secure the area.

Ambulances, firefighters and Home Front Command units arrived shortly after impact, evacuating residents and checking buildings for damage. Several people were reported injured, though no confirmed death toll was released at the time.

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The strike forms part of ongoing cross‑border exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah, which have intensified since early April 2026. Police imposed temporary restrictions around the impact zone in Safed, located about 35 km from the Lebanese border, while teams searched for debris and potential unexploded material.

Similar incidents in northern Israel have caused limited structural damage but sustained pressure on civilians. Authorities later began assessing repairs and reopening nearby streets as tensions remain high and rocket alerts continue across the north.

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